Eni starts production at the Tatouine PV plant in Tunisia

Eni has announced the beginning of production at the photovoltaic (PV) plant under its operation in Tataouine, southern Tunisia, following connection to the national grid. The event was celebrated during a ceremony that saw the attendance of Neila Gonji, Tunisia’s Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mines, and local authorities.

The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply over 20 GWh of power per year to the national grid, while ensuring savings of approximately 211 000 t of CO 2 equivalent over its lifetime. The electricity produced will be supplied to Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) as agreed through a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The plant was built by Société Énergie Renouvelables Eni Etap (SEREE), a joint venture between Eni and Entreprise Tunisienne d’Activités Pétrolières (ETAP) operating in the production of power from renewable energy sources.

In Tunisia, Eni also operates the ADAM PV field, with a peak capacity of 5 MW and which supplies electricity to the adjacent ADAM field in the governorate of Tataouine, thus allowing gas savings as well as emissions reductions of over 6500 tpy of CO 2 equivalent. The plant is a hybrid generation system, one of the most innovative and efficient currently available.

The initiative confirms Eni’s contribution to the decarbonisation process of the Tunisian energy system, as well as the company’s commitment to achieving zero scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2050, in line with Eni’s medium-to-long-term strategy.

Eni has been present in Tunisia since 1961 and operates in: the upstream sector, with activity concentrated in the southern desert region and in the Mediterranean offshore; through the global gas and LNG portfolio with the management of the Transmed pipeline, which connects Algeria to Italy through Tunisia; and in the refining and marketing sector.

