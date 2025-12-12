ACCIONA Energía to build two new photovoltaic plants in Italy

ACCIONA Energía will build two new photovoltaic plants in Sicily after securing 151 MW of solar capacity in Italy’s latest FERX public renewable energy auction.

The two solar projects, Panbianco (100.8 MWp) and Benante (50.2 MWp), will be located in the municipality of Lentini, in the Siracusa province. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with commercial operation expected by the end of 2027.

Together, Panbianco and Benante will produce around 277.5 GWh per year, enough to meet the electricity demand of more than 55 000 people. This clean energy will prevent more than 125 000 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking nearly 50 000 internal combustion engine vehicles off the road.

The FERX mechanism is Italy’s long-term contracts for difference (CfD) system, designed to accelerate the deployment of renewable energies by ensuring price stability over a 20-year period. In this way, the country advances its decarbonisation efforts while offering certainty and guarantees to developers and investors.

ACCIONA has had a strong presence in Italy for more than 25 years, mainly through its water and construction businesses. In renewable energy, ACCIONA Energía operates 156 MW across four wind farms: Cocullo in Abruzzo, Isola and Sant’Anna in Calabria, and Caccamo in Sicily.

