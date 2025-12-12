Uniper set to develop its first solar scheme in Scotland

Uniper has taken the decision to start construction of Berryhill solar farm just north of Dundee, Scotland.

The project has been developed jointly with partner, Solar2. Uniper plans to start the construction process as its sole owner.

The site is supposed to have approximately 152 000 solar panels, with the potential to generate 68.8 MWp (45 MW) – enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of over 12 500 UK households each year, one fifth of the population of Angus – contributing to the UK’s net zero targets.

Construction is expected to start in early 2026 with power generation due to start later in 2026. The District Network Operator for this area – Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – will be responsible for putting in place the 9 km medium voltage cable to connect the solar farm to the grid point of connection at the Charleston substation on the Kingsway in Dundee.

The solar scheme was first granted planning permission by the planning authority (Angus Council) in 2022, modified in 2024, following the submission of plans by Solar2. Once operational, there will be a community benefit fund associated with the project which will be agreed with the applicable local Community Council – Muirhead, Birkhill & Liff Council.

