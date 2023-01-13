First Solar completes sale of Luz del Norte Power Plant to Toesca

First Solar, Inc. has completed the sale of Luz del Norte, a 141 MWAC utility scale solar power plant in Copiapó, Chile, to Toesca, an independent asset manager headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

First Solar previously disclosed that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement for the facility on its 3Q22 earnings call. The terms of the transaction, which was completed in December 2022, were not disclosed.

