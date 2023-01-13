Iberdrola awarded EIS for PV project in Spain

Iberdrola has obtained a favourable environmental impact statement (EIS) for the development of one of the largest photovoltaic (PV) projects in Castilla y León, which will be located in the municipality of Villalba de Guardo in the province of Palencia, Spain.

This new solar energy production facility, which will have a capacity of 350 MW, will generate enough clean energy to supply 180 000 homes per year and prevent the emission of 85 000 tpy of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

With an investment of €217 million, the construction of this PV plant in a just transition zone with more than 630 000 modules will have a significant local component. It is expected that up to 850 professionals will be involved in the project during peak periods.

It will also have a regional vision; the substation will be built by the Salamanca company Tecinsa and the metal supports of the plant's structure will be built by Made Tower, located in Medina del Campo, Valladolid. In addition, different regional and national suppliers will produce different components or carry out their electrical infrastructures, such as the overhead line, which will be provided by the Asturian supplier Tensa, and the power transformers and isolating switches by the Andalusian company, Hitachi, and the Basque company Mesa, respectively.

Investments in 100% renewable projects, boosting the business fabric and local employment based on green principles, innovation and support for entrepreneurship are the pillars on which Iberdrola is working to transform the region of Velilla del Río Carrión, which it is actively accompanying in its decarbonisation process.

Construction of Virgen de Areños III PV plant begins

Iberdrola has started work on its other PV plant in the region, Virgen de Areños III (50 MW), located in the Acera de la Vega district of the municipality of Villota del Páramo, which was given the green environmental light a few months ago.

Once operational, the facility will produce 85 902 MWh/y, the equivalent of supplying 26 300 homes, and will prevent the emission of around 12 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The investment amounts to €27.5 million; there will be more than 90 000 PV modules and up to 250 professionals will work on the project during peak periods. In this case, the company Made Tower, located in Medina del Campo, Valladolid, will also be responsible for the metal supports of the plant's structure.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.