Aneo to build two solar parks in Sweden

Aneo has decided to invest in, and is set to build, two new solar parks in Sweden, marking another significant step towards becoming a leading Nordic renewable energy provider. The projects, developed in partnership with Sunna Group, will have a combined annual production of 46 GWh.

“This investment is part of Aneo’s growth ambitions in the Nordic region, with Sweden being one of our key markets,” said Group CEO, Gunnar Hovland.

The two solar parks will be located in Falköping, in the SE3 price area, close to Aneo’s existing wind and solar power plants in the same region. Construction is set to commence in 1H25, with completion expected by late 2025 and 1H26. The solar plants will have capacities of 13 MWp and 30 MWp, respectively, with the latter set to become one of Sweden’s largest solar parks.

“We believe utility scale solar power will play a vital role in the Nordic energy mix, especially in SE3 where these plants will be built. This investment is strategic for us – not only does it provide geographical and technological diversification, but it also strengthens our expertise in the construction, operation, and market optimisation of solar power. It positions us for further growth in this field,” added Kari Skeidsvoll Moe, EVP Renewables at Aneo.

Marcus Qviberg, CEO of Sunna Group, commented: “We are thrilled to continue our successful collaboration with Aneo and look forward to completing the construction of these parks together while managing them to maximise their potential. This agreement allows Sunna to focus on new exciting projects and contribute even further to Sweden’s energy transition.”

Moe concluded: “Our talented partners at Sunna once again demonstrate that it is possible to develop projects in Sweden at a pace we in Norway can only dream of for now. Both Sunna and the regional authorities in Sweden deserve recognition for their thorough and efficient work, enabling good projects to be put into operation less than three years after development began.”

