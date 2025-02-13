Axpo and RWZ join forces to expand solar energy in Germany

Raiffeisen Waren-Zentrale Rhein-Main AG (RWZ) and Axpo have entered into a partnership for the development of solar parks in Germany.

The core of this partnership is to provide sustainable income options for farmers and support Germany’s energy transition. A service framework sets out the cooperation where RWZ will handle landowner outreach and the associated contract negotiations while Axpo will be responsible for the development, construction, and operation of the solar installations. Additionally, RWZ plans to participate as a regional anchor shareholder in the emerging projects.

Tim Papenfort, Head of Corporate Development at RWZ, highlighted: “As an international project developer and electricity trader, Axpo brings expertise, particularly in the construction of new facilities and the marketing of green power. As state subsidies through the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) have decreased in recent years, we need a partner who has a market focus and can leverage alternative ways to market solar energy.”

Martin Mitscher, Managing Director of Axpo's solar activities in Germany, added: “RWZ, as one of Germany’s agricultural traders, is well connected in rural areas, complementing our expertise in the development, construction, and marketing of solar parks. Through its participation in these projects, RWZ can also build trust with landowners and local stakeholders.”

The collaboration with RWZ marks an important step for Axpo implementing its strategy to expand renewable energy across Europe, with Germany playing a central role.

