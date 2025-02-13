Zelestra and Shell Energy begin operations on solar PV plant in Spain

Zelestra, a global energy company, and Shell Energy Europe Ltd, have started operations at a 54 MWdc Cañada Alta solar PV plant in Spain.

The €35 million project, located in Murcia, was financed by BBVA.

Fernando López Miras, President of the Autonomous Community in Murcia, responded: “Our region has become a suitable environment for the implementation of energy projects thanks to a regulatory framework that facilitates their development. Public officials must accompany and support companies, eliminating obstacles and promoting a change full of opportunities for the energy transition”.

Zelestra will supply Shell with 105 GWh of clean energy per year for 10 years. The electricity generation can power the equivalent of more than 23 000 Spanish homes annually and 160 people as an average were employed during the construction phase. The clean energy generated will avoid the emission of approximately 34 500 t of CO 2 each year.

Luis Alvargonzález, Spain Country Manager of Zelestra, commented: “The inauguration of Cañada Alta represents a milestone for Zelestra. Working with leading clients such as Shell reinforces our aim to design and deliver projects and sustainable solutions that support both the energy transition in Spain and decarbonisation objectives.”

Manuel Alfonso, CFO of Shell Spain and Board of Directors member, added: “In 2024, Shell supplied its customers with more than 300 TWh of electricity from assets or through third parties, a volume higher than Spain’s total consumption in one year. In Spain, we continue our position as one of the main off takers in the country, having made 3 GW of new renewable capacity viable. Spain is an important market for Shell and agreements like this show a commitment to this business, both here and in other countries.”

Zelestra operates eleven renewable energy plants in Spain with a project portfolio that currently exceeds 5 GW.

