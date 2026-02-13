BELECTRIC secures major contract for solar capacity in the UK

BELECTRIC, member of Elevion Group, has secured a major solar contract in the UK.

The agreements with Severn Trent Green Power (STGP), a leading renewable energy company, cover four photovoltaic (PV) plants totalling nearly 210 MWp and further strengthen BELECTRIC’s strong footprint in the UK market.

Through its EPC specialist, BELECTRIC, Elevion Group reinforces its position as a trusted partner for utility scale solar projects in the UK. In partnership with STGP, BELECTRIC will deliver four large scale solar farms with a combined capacity of almost 210 MWp.

The solar projects are located across Warwickshire, Shropshire, Yorkshire, and North Yorkshire. Construction works on the first projects are scheduled to commence in March 2026, with all four projects expected to reach commercial operation between August 2027 – January 2028. The site in Warwickshire will integrate designated skylark protection areas, reflecting the entire group’s commitment to biodiversity and environmental stewardship.

Jonathon Wroe, Managing Director at STGP, responded: “These are the first solar projects of scale that STGP is bringing forward, and they mark an important step in our long-term commitment to renewable energy. As we move into construction, our priority is to deliver these projects in a way that reflects the needs of the communities hosting them. We are committed to open communication and meaningful engagement throughout the build programme and beyond.”

All four sites present specific engineering challenges, including overhead power lines and gas pipelines crossing the project areas. BELECTRIC will leverage its extensive technical expertise to adapt the design of each solar plant to the individual site conditions, ensuring safe and efficient project execution.

Dr Thorsten Blanke, CEO of BELECTRIC, member of Elevion Group, concluded: “We are proud to be partnering with STGP on this significant portfolio of solar projects. Supported by the strong European platform of the Elevion Group, our team continues to demonstrate its capability to deliver large scale solar power plants under complex conditions.”

