Pacifico sells portfolio of Italian PV projects to MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals

Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH (Pacifico) has successfully sold a portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) projects in Italy to MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals. The portfolio consists of three ground-mounted utility scale projects with a total capacity of approximately 45 MWp that have received full permits under the Italian PAUR regime.

Pacifico has owned and developed the projects from greenfield stage since 2019 and will continue to support the projects on their way to commercial operation date as a service provider. Moreover, Pacifico will provide asset management services during operations.

Fabian Herberg, Co-CEO and Founder of Pacifico, said: “When we started these projects in 2019, Pacifico was among the first to believe subsidy-free PV was possible in Italy. Now we are delighted to contribute to Italy’s decarbonisation and increased energy independence. MYTILINEOS is the right player to now transform the projects into state-of-the-art plants.”

Fabio Spucches, Global Head of Project Development of MYTILINEOS’ M Renewables, stated: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of this portfolio and to co-operate with such an experienced and sophisticated developer as Pacifico. This pipeline of projects in Southern Italy enriches our Italian portfolio, as it benefits from the great irradiation in the country.”

Dentons Italy (Mileto Giuliani and Carsten Steinhauer) has acted as legal advisor to Pacifico.

