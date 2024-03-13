ISG Renewables energises Bicker Fen solar park

Bicker Fen (previously Manor Farm), a 22.6 MWp (24.2 GWh) solar park owned by ISG Renewables, an Innova and Schroders Greencoat joint venture, was energised on 12 March 2024.

The site, originally developed by Innova, was granted planning permission in May 2022 and awarded a contract for different (CfD) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in their July 2022 auction. Innova’s Delivery team managed the design, module procurement, and the EPC and ICP construction contracts.

Bicker Fen solar park was subsequently acquired by ISG Renewables in September 2023, as part of the joint venture’s ambition to finance, construct, and operate 5 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next 3 – 5 years.

Now energisation of the site is complete, it will be handed over to Innova’s in-house asset management team to oversee its operation and maintenance alongside Carn Nicholas, which was acquired by ISG Renewables in February 2023.

Andrew Kaye, Joint CEO and Founder at Innova, said: “After a successful construction period, we are delighted to have energised Bicker Fen solar park. The energy now being generated from Bicker Fen will be enough to power 2266 households in the local area, and will save 5020 tpy of carbon, taking the UK another step towards net zero and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact Bicker Fen Solar Park has on the environment and local communities in the months and years to come, as well as continuing to strengthen and develop our relationship with Schroders Greencoat.”

