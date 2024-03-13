Report shows Origami Solar domestically-produced steel solar module frames slash emissions

Boundless Impact Research & Analytics has released the new Environmental Impact Report on Origami Solar steel module frames, which finds emissions from domestically-produced steel solar module frames to be 90.4% lower than current aluminium frames manufactured in China. The independent, rigorous, and data-driven report details the low carbon footprint associated with steel solar module frames produced domestically by Origami Solar in the US and Europe, a reliable and sustainable alternative to imported aluminium frames. Origami Solar commissioned the independent report.

“We at Meyer Burger believe that sustainability should be at the forefront of every industry, especially solar manufacturing,” said Daniel Menzel, Chief Operating Officer at Meyer Burger Technology AG. “We are proud to see the innovations being made by Origami Solar and are excited about the potential for domestic steel module frames to drive significant emissions reductions and transparency in our industry.”

The data aligns Origami Solar's steel module frames with the mission of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance and the Global Electronics Council’s EPEAT Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Criteria to ensure that a major component of the photovoltaic (PV) supply chain is low-carbon and to accelerate embodied carbon reductions across the solar industry supply chain. This also provides a clear, data-backed alternative to carbon-intensive aluminium frames for solar module manufacturers pursuing EPEAT registration to consider.

“To decarbonise solar manufacturing, we need to make improvements across the entire supply chain,” said Michael Parr, the Executive Director of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance. “This updated assessment on Origami Solar’s steel frames for solar panels demonstrates significant life cycle carbon reductions as compared to commonly used imported frames made from virgin aluminium in China. Origami produces frames that can help solar panel producers meet the stringent carbon footprint standards in EPEAT.”

Origami Solar's frames are produced via precision roll-forming of recycled steel, enabling localised production, higher performance, and reductions in embodied carbon compared to conventional aluminium extrusion techniques predominant today. The production of the Origami Solar module frames is based in the US and Europe, enabling less than one-day shipping to regional customers to reduce transportation and manufacturing costs and emissions.

“If we are going to curb the climate crisis, we are going to have to make educated decisions backed by hard data,” commented Mike Gray, COO of Origami Solar. “The data here could not be any clearer: steel is a far cleaner option for the solar industry than the current industry-standard aluminium frames. Steel module frames are also superior in strength, durability and value than aluminium. The data has told the solar industry what it must do, namely switch to steel solar frames as quickly as possible. The only question now is whether the solar industry will listen.”

