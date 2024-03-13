Standard Solar acquires 18 MW solar portfolio

Standard Solar, a leading commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, today announced the acquisition of an 18.5 MW solar project portfolio in Vermont from local developer MHG Solar.

The six projects, owned and operated by Standard Solar, will provide clean energy to Vermont’s electric utilities under the state’s Standard Offer Program. This purchase underscores Standard Solar’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and advancing the development of solar power in the region. The portfolio, spread across Vermont, marks a substantial growth of Standard Solar’s presence in the state. With the inclusion of these projects, the company is actively advancing Vermont’s green energy objectives and reinforcing its status as a vibrant solar energy hub. These initiatives are poised to produce clean electricity capable of powering thousands of homes in Vermont, significantly curbing greenhouse gas emissions. They are also expected to foster the creation of numerous local job opportunities, promoting economic prosperity and community development in the region.

The projects include Evergreen Solar, 2.9 MW in Fair Haven; Halladay Solar, 3.3 MW in Middlebury; Midway Solar, 3.3. MW in Berlin; Steinberg Solar, 3.3 MW in Brandon; Stone Mill Solar, 2.8 MW in Castleton; and Trolley Tracks Solar, 2.8 MW in Poultney. All projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) is with VEPP Inc., the standard offer facilitator for existing and new standard offer projects. VEPP acquires electric power from Vermont renewable resources and then distributes it to all 17 Vermont utilities on a pro-rata basis.

Standard Solar announced its first project partnership with MHG Solar in 2020 for a 3.2 MW solar project in Wallingford, Vermont. This collaboration marked a pivotal moment in Standard Solar’s commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions in the Vermont solar market.

