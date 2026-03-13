Uniper announces two new solar farms

Uniper and Innova have announced the commencement of two new solar farms in Hampshire, the UK.

Lains Farm, near Andover, Hampshire, has been developed with the potential to generate 24.38 MWp of renewable energy. It was granted planning permission by Test Valley Borough Council in 2025. South Lynch Farm, in Winchester, Hampshire, has the potential to generate 20.31 MWp, having been granted planning permission by Winchester City Council. This followed the submission of plans by Innova for both schemes.

Uniper, as their sole owner, could start the construction process as early as 2027, following a financial investment decision

Both projects were awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) in Allocation Round 7a (AR7a) providing long-term contracted inflation-linked cashflows. Once energised, Lains Farm solar farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 10 000 UK homes annually, with South Lynch expecting to generate enough for 8500 homes.

