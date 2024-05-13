REI, Intuit, and Clearloop flip switch on White Pine solar

Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch company and leading provider of carbon solutions that accelerate decarbonisation, has announced that Intuit Inc., the global financial technology platform, and national specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op, flipped the switch on the new 2.8 MWDC White Pine Solar Farm in White Pine, Tennessee, the US.

Intuit and REI each supported the development of 1.4 MWDC of the solar project through Clearloop’s approach to helping organizations reclaim their carbon footprint. This combined effort is estimated to prevent more than 162 million lbs of carbon from entering the atmosphere over the project's lifetime and will produce enough low-cost electricity to help power nearly 400 homes in the local community. In addition to Intuit and REI’s support, the solar project is made possible by the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Dispersed Power Program and the cooperation of local power companies including Morristown Utility Systems.

To further support the surrounding communities, Intuit is donating 1600 renewable energy certificates (RECs) per year for the next 40 years evenly across the Jefferson County and Hamblen County schools, making these among the first communities to specifically power local public schools with renewable energy in Tennessee, and among the first green-powered schools in the Southeast of the US. As part of the unique collaboration with Intuit and the local school systems, Clearloop is making a one-time US$100 000 scholarship donation (US$50 000 per school system) for high school seniors in the Jefferson and Hamblen County, Tennessee school systems.

"Intuit has long been focused on making a positive impact on climate, a significant issue that directly affects the wellbeing and ability of people and communities to prosper. We take a holistic approach to climate and sustainability, driving initiatives internally within our operational footprint, supply chain, and externally in the communities we serve," said Debbie Lizt, Head of Global Sustainability at Intuit. "Our collaboration with Clearloop and the local community allows us to bring a meaningful and intentional focus to new solar projects in areas where we can provide environmental and economic benefits to the communities for years to come."

“The White Pine project represents an exciting addition to REI's renewable energy portfolio. We're proud to help usher in new-to-the-world solar energy in the Tennessee Valley, a region where we recently opened a new distribution centre, operate multiple stores, and have thousands of members,” said Matt Thurston, Divisional Vice President of Sustainability, REI Co-op. “Clearloop's vision to decarbonise the grid by supporting projects that expand access to clean energy in more communities – along with the project's investments in the local workforce and regenerative land practices – is one in which we strongly believe.”

As is the case with all Clearloop projects, the White Pine Solar Farm will be developed, owned, and operated by its parent Silicon Ranch for the lifetime of the project.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.