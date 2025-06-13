RES submits Steeple renewables project to the planning inspectorate

RES, an independent renewable energy company, has reached a significant milestone in advancing Steeple renewables project after its planning application was accepted for examination by the planning inspectorate.

This means that all the required documents have been submitted to enable the application to proceed through the development consent order (DCO) planning process. Steeple renewables project is located near the decommissioned West Burton power station at Sturton-le-Steeple, Nottinghamshire, and so can utilise its existing grid infrastructure and grid capacity. If consented, the project would allow for the generation and export of up to 600 MW of renewable energy, enough to power 180 000 homes, around 50% of all homes in Nottinghamshire. Steeple renewables project would also deliver significant local benefits including £224 million of investment during construction, 400 jobs created over the 24-month build programme, and a tailored community benefits package equating to approximately £13 million over the operational lifetime of the project.

Will Bridges, RES’ DCO Project Manager, said: “Reaching this milestone marks a major step forward for Steeple renewables project, which builds on the area’s longstanding contribution to UK energy generation. We believe there is an opportunity to build on this legacy and ensure that Nottinghamshire continues to play an important role in the UK’s future energy generation.

“We are grateful for the feedback received during both stages of our consultation, which has helped shape the final proposals that were submitted to the planning inspectorate. We have made substantial changes to our original proposals including the reduction in the area of land used for solar panels and associated infrastructure and increasing buffers between residential properties and the panels.

“We now look ahead to the examination phase and will continue to engage with the local community throughout the process.”

Over the last 18 months, RES has undertaken robust consultation with statutory consultees and local communities, the feedback from which has helped inform the final design, alongside ongoing technical and environmental assessments. The project will now progress into the pre-examination stage, where interested parties will have the chance to share their views by sending comments to the planning inspectorate. Details about how and when people can get involved will be published on both the planning inspectorate’s website and the project website once confirmed.

The Examining Authority will then have six months to examine the application and review representations received before making a recommendation to the Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero who will then make the final decision on whether to grant consent for the project. This decision is not expected until summer/autumn 2026.

