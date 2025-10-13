Voltalia’s Clifton solar power plant now operational

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, has started production at its Clifton solar power plant, with a capacity in operation of 45 MW and located in Dorset, near Yeovil, UK.

With an installed capacity of 45 MW, Clifton solar power plant will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of over 10 600 households and is expected to offset 11 600 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

This project, along with the Higher Stockbridge project currently under construction, was awarded a Contract for Difference as part of the fourth round of auctions (CfD AR4), securing a fixed tariff for 20 years.

With these new projects, Voltalia strengthens its presence in the UK, where it now operates four solar and storage plants, representing a total capacity in operation of 134 MW. An additional 79 MW are currently under construction. In addition, Voltalia has previously supported third-party clients in the development and operation of more than 23 additional projects, totalling 195 MW.

In a context of accelerated energy transition and high energy price volatility, Voltalia actively contributes to the UK’s carbon neutrality and energy security goals by delivering green energy at a competitive cost.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, responded: “We are very proud to have commissioned the Clifton solar power plant. This project reflects our commitment to the UK market and our contribution to the national Clean Power goal of generating 95% low-carbon electricity by 2030.”

