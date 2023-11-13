Axpo to build new alpine solar plant

Following Axpo’s presentation in September 2023 of its plans to build a 15 MWp ground-mounted system in Ilanz/Glion in the canton of Graubünden, the company is now planning to build a second project in the community. This second ground-mounted system is expected to have an installed capacity of around 30 MWp. Axpo aims to generate a total of around 66 GWh of sustainable electricity in Ilanz/Glion with the two projects, corresponding to the electricity consumption of over 14 000 households.

Axpo is now planning to build two alpine solar projects on Alp da Schnaus and on Alp da Rueun in the municipality of Ilanz/Glion. The two plants will have a combined installed capacity of around 45 MWp and are intended to supply sustainable electricity for over 14 000 households in the region. Above all, the alpine plants will produce essential winter electricity.

“Our outstanding partnership with the municipality of Ilanz/Glion marks another key step in our solar offensive and for the energy transition in Switzerland,” explained Oliver Hugi, Head of Axpo Solar Switzerland.

“I am delighted that we can rely on the experienced solar expert Axpo for the two projects in our community. With these plants, we are increasing energy security in Switzerland, adding value to the region and bringing the community long-term income for the municipal treasury,” said Mayor Marcus Beer.

Axpo informed the population of the Ilanz/Glion municipality about the two intended projects at an information event yesterday. The public will vote on the two projects within the next few weeks. Assuming a positive voting result and a building permit, Axpo will begin the construction of the plants in spring 2025, with partial commission-ing expected in late 2025.

15 MWp plant on Alp da Schnaus

The planned solar plant on Alp da Schnaus (Ovra Solara Camplauns) will have an installed capacity of 15 MWp and cover an area of 200 000 m3. The plant is expected to produce 22 GWh of sustainable electricity per year, which equates to the electricity consumption of over 4700 households. What is special about the plant is its integration into the surrounding area, as it leaves the ski slopes and the hiking and cycling trails undisturbed. After completion, the land will remain usable as pasture, enabling the coexistence of habitat and energy production.

30 MWp plant on Alp da Rueun

Ovra Solara Rueun, a 30 MWp ground-mounted system covering an area of around 500 000 m3, is set to be constructed on Alp da Rueun. The plant is expected to produce around 44 GWh of renewable sustainable electricity, which equates to the electricity consumption of over 9400 households. As with the plant on Alp da Schnaus, it is being ensured here that the site’s various uses can coexist harmoniously: consideration is being given to existing hiking trails and skiing routes, and alpine pasture management should also still be possible after the solar plant has been built. The plant will also be constructed up to the existing high-voltage line in order to combine the infrastructure.