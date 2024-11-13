Cero Generation launches first transmission connected co-located solar and battery storage facility

Cero Generation’s Larks Green has become the first co-located solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) project to connect to the UK Nation-al Grid’s electricity transmission network.

This milestone was achieved following the successful energisation of a 49.5M W/99 MWh BESS facility provided by E-Storage, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar.

The energisation of the 50 MW co-located battery storage system follows the completion of the 70 MWp Larks Green solar PV project in April 2023, which was the first standalone solar PV project to connect to the transmission network. Now, with the addition of the battery, it has become the first transmission-connected co-located energy producing facility in the UK.

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation, said: “The energisation of the BESS is an important next step for UK renewable energy development and the energy transition, and I am delighted to see this phase of the project delivered successfully, while maintaining high safety and quality standards at all times.”

“This co-located solar and battery storage project will allow power to be delivered to the grid when it is needed, coupling demand and generation. The development of these projects will help to reduce the cost of energy for households, while also reducing the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.”

Larks Green Solar has the capacity to power the equivalent of more than 17 300 homes with clean electricity and will displace 20 500 tpy of carbon dioxide compared to traditional energy production. It is also delivering a biodiversity net gain through new woodland planting, providing shelter and food for a range of protected species.

