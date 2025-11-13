Voltalia announces first power at Uzbekistan solar plant

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, has announced the first megawatt-hours of its 126 MW solar power plant located in Sarimay, in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan. This milestone marks a decisive step towards the full commissioning of the site, with construction launched in May 2024 now reaching its final stage.

Awarded through a public tender in December 2022 and backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), this 180 ha. project features more than 180 000 bifacial solar panels, over 350 inverters, and a 3 km transmission line. Once fully operational, the plant will generate around 252 GWh/y – enough to power 60 000 residents – and avoid more than 140 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

Financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with support from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, Voltalia has led the project from development through EPC supervision, as well as operations, with maintenance planned once the plant becomes operational.

Aligned with Voltalia’s mission to provide renewable energy while generating positive environmental and social impact, the Sarimay project includes extensive initiatives such as planting 2.65 million Haloxylon persicum shrubs to restore local ecosystems. Voltalia also supports surrounding communities, including local schools, to promote education and training. At the peak of construction, approximately 776 workers were mobilised on site, 85% of whom were local. All activities were conducted in strict compliance with health, safety, and environment (HSE) standards to ensure safe and responsible working conditions.

Building on Sarimay’s success, Voltalia is developing a second major project in Uzbekistan: Artemisya, a 500 ha. hybrid complex, with the first phase delivering 100 MW of wind power and 100 MW/200 MWh of storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for late 2027. Artemisya will generate approximately 383 GWh/y, further strengthening Uzbekistan’s renewable energy capacity.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated: “The first megawatt-hours from Sarimay marks a major achievement for Voltalia in Central Asia. Successfully completing this 126-MW solar project demonstrates our ability to deliver large scale renewable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities. We are excited to build on this momentum with our upcoming Artemisya project, which will further strengthen Uzbekistan’s renewable energy capacity and support the country’s energy transition goals for 2030.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!