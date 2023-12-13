Standard Solar enters Texan renewable market with solar project

Marking its first foray into the Texas renewable energy market, Standard Solar has announced its latest acquisition of a 9.9 MWac behind-the-meter solar project to sustainably power part of an industrial process load for Messer Americas in Texas. As a leader in the ownership, operation, funding, and development of commercial and community solar assets across 23 states, this acquisition of the Bluebonnet project from EDF Renewables North America signifies a significant stride in Standard Solar’s dedication to sustainable energy solutions.

EDF Renewables’ Distribution-Scale Power team developed the project and will continue to perform the role of EPC contractor throughout the construction phase. Standard Solar will be the long-term owner and operator. The Bluebonnet project is slated for completion in 2Q24, with construction efforts underway.

“This project represents a significant milestone for Standard Solar as we expand our footprint into the Texas renewable energy market,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “This marks the fourth collaboration between Standard Solar and EDF Renewables in the past 2-3 years, including projects such as Lawsbrook, Knox and Lehigh University. We firmly believe in nurturing enduring partnerships founded on strong customer relationships, as well as with partners like EDF Renewables, who excel in constructing projects we can all take pride in.”

The recently acquired Bluebonnet project features bifacial modules on single-axis trackers, and it is being developed on a greenfield site in McGregor, Texas. The project is expected to yield approximately 25 000 MWh of clean, renewable energy annually, contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a more sustainable energy future. The energy produced will substitute a significant portion of Messer’s conventional energy consumption, affirming its commitment to sustainability as a global leader in industrial gases and technology.

“The Messer McGregor facility marks the first time an air separation unit has had a significant portion of its electricity demand met through a direct connect solar energy scheme,” explained Chris Ebeling, EVP, Sales and Marketing US Bulk, Messer Americas. “The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market structure and abundance of open space and sunlight make this project a win from an environmental and economic perspective. Messer continues its journey to be a leader in the energy transition in the Americas.”

