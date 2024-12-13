Agricultural work begins at Alhendín solar park

BayWa r.e. has commenced agricultural work at Alhendín solar park, combined with environmental and community measures. Thanks to a power purchase agreement (PPA) agreement with the VELUX Group, this flagship 54 MWp photovoltaic (PV) park in the South of Granada, Spain integrates renewable electricity production, agriculture, and biodiversity.

Alhendín began delivering electricity to the local power grid in May 2024. The solar park includes an agrivoltaic system that combines energy generation with agricultural production, allowing modern farming machinery to pass between the solar panel rows. It is the first agrivoltaic installation that BayWa r.e. has built in Spain.

With Alhendín, VELUX has achieved its 100% renewable electricity goal, while enabling a new renewable energy plant in Europe and delivering on its 2030 sustainability targets. Consisting of three types of PV technology: fixed, tracking and agrivoltaic, Alhendín has more than 85 000 solar panels and produces 96.8 GWh of electricity annually – equivalent to the electricity consumption of 24 700 households.

Rafael Esteban, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. in Spain, commented: “We are happy to see the pioneering concept of Solar Plant Symbiosis taking shape for our Alhendin project. Thanks to the partnerships with the Universidad de Córdoba and Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, we have developed a bespoke site strategy that encompasses biodiversity and social integration.

“This means that, in addition to its agrivoltaic capabilities, the solar park includes a comprehensive suite of social and environmental measures to enhance local biodiversity and foster community involvement. We plan to replicate this type of initiative in our upcoming projects we have under development.”

Around 10% of the park is designed to allow farming machinery to pass between solar panels.

The agricultural land will be left as it is or seeded with crops of hay that do not require any chemicals throughout the whole useful life of the agrivoltaic plant. The crop will then be harvested in the spring, with the agricultural activity conducted by local farmers.

A number of environmental and biodiversity measures are scheduled for Alhendín. The team has already finished adding a vegetation screen or perimeter planting around the solar park, that serve as a refuge for wildlife and improve landscape integration.

Meanwhile, in October and November, the agricultural section of the plant was sown with fodder crops, including grassland, wild species, and flowers. These promote the solar park's integration into the natural environment and support the development of pollinating insects.

BayWa r.e. also installed a hatching infrastructure in one of the two nesting towers built for the native lesser kestrel to promote the establishment of the species in the territory. Further measures will include the creation of wildlife refuges, rainwater collection, drinking tanks, ponds, as well as nesting boxes and posts. Camera traps will also be implemented to monitor terrestrial mammals, while line transects will be conducted to monitor rabbit populations. To ensure local birds in the area can be observed and thrive, listening points will be executed, and passive recorders installed.

Follow-up biodiversity measures will continue into early-mid 2025. This will also coincide with crop harvesting and the release of sheep onto the land, followed by the release of lesser kestrel chicks over the summer as part of the hatching technique.

Further, social community measures are in place, which include informative talks with local communities. School field trips to the site are also planned for this month and 2025, plus experts from the solar park will host educational discussions with students in the local Alhendín and La Malahá schools.

