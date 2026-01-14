Low Carbon signs two 15-year route-to-market PPAs with SSE Energy Markets

Leading renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has signed two 15-year route-to-market power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 52 MW of contracted solar capacity with SSE Energy Markets.

The energy will be generated from the Feldon Vale and Long Meadow solar farms, located in North West Wales and South East England, which are expected to enter commercial operations in 2026.

Combined the sites will produce enough clean electricity to power nearly 28 000 homes across the UK and avoid approximately 25 000 tpy of CO 2 equivalent.

Under the 15-year PPAs, SSE Energy Markets will deliver comprehensive route-to-market and optimisation services, including managing the balancing risk and charges for Low Carbon at a fixed price. Additionally, SSE will be responsible for marketing the?Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO)?certificates generated by the solar farms for the 15-year contracts.

Marco Verspuij, Head of Power Management at Low Carbon, commented: “The Feldon Vale and Long Meadow solar farms are part of a large portfolio of high-quality solar assets Low Carbon are bringing online in the UK, and securing long-term offtake agreements is essential to ensuring these sites deliver reliable, optimised clean energy at scale. Partnering with SSE Energy Markets provides these projects with a clear and reliable route-to-market, helping to advance the UK’s clean power target and supports our ambition as a next-generation independent power producer.”

Gordon Bell, Managing Director of SSE Energy Markets, added: “Our partnership with Low Carbon demonstrates our ability to manage risk and maximise the value of renewable energy projects through our market access services. This agreement expands our growing portfolio of third-party assets and strengthens our position as the preferred partner for generators in this sector.”

