SUNOTEC advances Germany’s largest EEG hybrid power plant

SUNOTEC has reached a key milestone in the construction of the hybrid power plant Zerbst, set to become Germany’s largest solar-battery hybrid power plant under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). For SUNOTEC, this project marks a significant achievement being the company's first hybrid power plant in Germany and a proof of concept for its fully integrated, beyond-EPC delivery model.

Located on a 41-ha. former gravel pit, the site combines 73 000 solar modules with a capacity of 46.4 MWp and a 57 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The facility is designed and built to operate as a fully co-located hybrid asset, providing grid-supportive, dispatchable renewable power.

Zerbst showcases SUNOTEC’s end-to-end capabilities, spanning planning, engi-neering, manufacturing, construction, and long-term operations. Rather than acting as a traditional EPC co-ordinator, SUNOTEC assumes ownership of the full project value chain, ensuring quality, accountability, and technical consistency at every stage.

SUNOTEC executed the core phases of the Zerbst hybrid power plant internally. Engineering, geotechnical assessments, and environmental planning were carried out by SUNOTEC’s own specialists, ensuring an optimised hybrid layout and seamless coordination between PV and BESS design. The plant was built using SUNOTEC’s proprietary fixed-tilt mounting systems, engineered by SUNOTEC Mounting Sys-tems and manufactured by SUNOTEC Steel, providing mechanical stability, installation efficiency, and full quality control across the substructure.

During construction and implementation, SUNOTEC deployed its in-house teams and hybrid-system experts, enabling streamlined execution and predictable progress throughout the project. Following completion, SUNOTEC will continue to manage the operations and maintenance of the PV system, safeguarding performance throughout the asset’s lifecycle and reinforcing the power plant's long-term value.

This integrated approach reduces interfaces, eliminates fragmentation and guarantees high-quality delivery, reinforcing SUNOTEC’s position as a leader in hybrid and utility scale turnkey solutions.

“With the hybrid power plant Zerbst, we demonstrate the strength of SUNOTEC’s integrated model and our ability to deliver complex systems at scale,” said Zharin Atanasov-Lankes, Managing Director of SUNOTEC Germany. “This project reflects the engineering depth and execution capability of our teams. We look forward to shaping Europe’s energy transition with future projects of this calibre and even greater ambition.”

The project is being developed by Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy generator. Once operational, the Hybrid Power Plant Zerbst will produce nearly 50 000 MWh of renewable electricity annually, enough to power around 14 000 households and prevent 32 000 t of carbon dioxide. The 57 MWh BESS component enables storage and release of surplus solar energy, helping stabilise the grid and improve system flexibility.

