NextEnergy energises 260 MW of Iberian solar

NextEnergy Capital has announced that its third fund, NextPower III ESG, has energised two further utility-scale solar assets for a total of 260 MW across Spain and Portugal. This takes its Iberian exposure to 356 MW in operation with an additional 110 MW in construction. NPIII ESG successfully completed its investment period last year and has committed all of its raised capital.

The newly energised assets consist of a 210 MW solar project located in Santarém, Portugal, known as Santarém, and a 50 MW solar asset located in Cadiz, Spain, known as Agenor. The combined assets will produce an estimated annual production of 445 GWh, the equivalent of powering an estimated 126 700 homes’ annual electricity consumption needs.

Both Santarém and Agenor benefit from long-term contracted revenues through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Statkraft. The PPA covering Santarém is notable, being the largest PPA in the history of Portugal to date, showing the continued demand for high-quality corporate PPAs across the European market.

NPIII ESG is a private fund exclusively focused on the international solar infrastructure sector, principally targeting projects in carefully selected OECD countries, including the US, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Greece, and Italy. NPIII ESG has 173 solar and storage assets, totalling 1.8 GW. NPIII ESG completed its fundraiser in 2022 with a total of US$896 million, including an SMA raised. The target of the fund was US$750 million.

“The portfolio continues to demonstrate our execution capabilities with the energisation of both Agenor and Santarem, adding 260 MW of solar capacity in Iberia, one of the fund’s key target markets. NextEnergy Capital remains committed to driving the transition to clean energy and continues to add significant value to investors as the leading solar specialist investment manager in the renewables sector. We look forward to continuing this momentum with future capacity coming online across all of NextEnergy’s funds,” said Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and Founding Partner of NextEnergy Group.

“The energisation of Agenor and Santarém adds operational capacity to NextPower III ESG and showcase how the team are continuously deploying capital, energising sites, and adding generation capacity across its OECD target geographies. We are particularly pleased with our progress in an increasingly complex supply chain and construction environment,” commented Antonio Salvati, Managing Director of NextPower III & NextPower V.

