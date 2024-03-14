RWE starts construction of seven UK solar projects

RWE has taken a step towards the realisation of its first solar farms in the UK, with seven projects, representing 330 MW of clean electricity capacity, now entering construction.

The projects are the first to be constructed from the solar portfolio secured by RWE through its acquisition of JBM Solar, one of the UK’s largest independent solar and co-located battery developers. The acquisition of around 3.8 GW capacity of solar and 2.3 GW of battery development projects positioned RWE as one of the UK’s largest solar developers, and was a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to its continued investment in UK clean energies.

Mobilisation is now underway at the sites, unlocking significant investment in new green infrastructure, alongside biodiversity net gains and local community benefits. The projects, all of which have already successfully secured Contracts for Difference, are being constructed to facilitate the future co-location of battery storage (BESS) where this is not already being installed, in order to maximise best use of the Grid.

“The deployment of these seven new projects represents a significant milestone for RWE as we grow and diversify our clean energy portfolio through solar and battery power, in one of our most strategically important markets. Quick to deploy and using the most modern solar technologies, we aim to maximise the generation potential of these sites for the UK; with a national target to increase solar capacity five-fold by 2035 and similar for battery storage, our projects will play a key role in helping ensure the UK decarbonises its power grid and achieves its challenging net zero targets,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

The first of the seven sites is due to become fully operational by the end of 2024, with the remainder to follow shortly after. Once fully operational, the sites will be capable of meeting the average annual electricity needs of over 140 000 typical UK homes, reducing UK carbon emissions by an estimated 8 million t during their lifetime. Working closely with local parishes, RWE’s projects will also contribute a total of £645 000 in community benefits to the neighbouring area directly supporting local projects, as well as supporting local jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

RWE aims to commission on average 450MW of new UK solar capacity per year up to 2030 in support of the UK’s ambitions for 70GW of solar capacity by 2035. Globally, RWE plans to increase its installed solar capacity from 3.9 GW to 16 GW by 2030.

In preparation for the construction works, RWE has awarded construction contracts to two UK-based contractors, Ethical Power and also Equans UK & Ireland, under its new brand Equans Solar & Storage. They will provide a comprehensive range of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to seven of RWE’s solar farm projects located across England, from north Devon to Lincolnshire.

The seven RWE projects represent a total of 330MW solar & 45 MW BESS installed capacity and are as follows:

Langford - 35MW solar + 35MW BESS.

Claydon - 45MW solar +10MW BESS

Cotmoor – 50MW

Moreton Lane - 50MW

Doverdale – 50MW

Stoneshollow - 50MW

Ashorne - 50MW

