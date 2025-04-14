EDF Renewables’ first operational UK solar farm delivers local community benefits

EDF Renewables UK has its first operational solar farm in the UK, which began generating clean, renewable energy in 2024, and has made a start with a community benefit fund for local organisations.

The 49.9 MW Sutton Bridge solar farm, located in Lincolnshire, is capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the domestic needs of more than 9000 households annually.

With the solar farm generating electricity, a £20 000/y community benefit fund has been released, administered by Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

To mark the occasion, EDF Renewables welcomed members of the local community and some of the first organisations to receive funding to the Sutton Bridge solar farm. Guests found out more about the biodiversity improvements that have been delivered on site and learned what is involved in running an operational solar farm.

Grant Folley, Head of Origination and Planning at EDF Renewables UK, responded: “Solar is already playing an important part in the UK’s journey to net zero so we are proud that our first UK solar farm, Sutton Bridge, is operational. During development, we placed a great amount of focus on improving biodiversity on site, so it is encouraging to see a variety of ground nesting birds, rabbits, and mantjac now on site as a result of this hard work.”

Folley added: “What’s just as important is for renewable projects to positively impact the communities nearby, the hosts of these critical assets. Through the operation of Sutton Bridge, we are able to support vital organisations and groups in the area including Sutton Bridge Foodbank and the local bowls club who have received some of the first grants from the community benefit fund.”

The Sutton Bridge site was the first of three solar sites that EDF Renewables began operating in 2024, with Burwell in Cambridgeshire and Port Wen in Anglesey. These solar farms join the 45 battery, onshore, and offshore wind projects that the company already has in operation.

Katie Littlewood, Grants Manager at Lincolnshire Community Foundation, commented: “We are delighted to be working once more with EDF Renewables, ensuring the community benefit fund supports projects in the local area, helping to build a better future for residents. Our first round was a huge success and we look forward to seeing more applications from clubs, groups, and organisations in the near future.”

In addition to the solar farm, a battery storage system will also be developed on site following approval from South Holland District Council in the first week of April 2025. The battery will provide resilience and flexibility to the electricity grid as more renewables come online, charging when demand is low and providing power when it is needed the most.

