Greenvolt Next to deliver EPC for 110 MWp of Infinis’ solar energy pipeline

Greenvolt Next, part of the global Greenvolt Group and a leading provider of distributed energy solutions and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, has signed an EPC contract with UK renewable power producer, Infinis, to deliver two major solar parks, totalling more than 110 MW, supporting the UK’s growing demand for clean, domestically-generated electricity.

Infinis is developing California solar park, in Stockton-on-Tees, and Gowerton solar park, located in Swansea, and will operate the sites once complete. As EPC partner, Greenvolt Next will be responsible for design, technology procurement, and construction.

Construction at the California site began in March 2026, with Gowerton following shortly afterwards. Once completed in summer 2027, the two solar parks will deliver a combined installed capacity of more than 110 MW – enough renewable electricity to power over 40 000 homes annually. The projects will also help reduce carbon emissions by displacing fossil fuel generation on the grid and supporting the UK’s transition to a cleaner, more flexible, and secure electricity system.

The collaboration combines Infinis’ experience developing and operating renewable energy infrastructure in the UK with Greenvolt Next’s pan-European expertise in delivering renewable energy solutions.

Owen Power, CEO, Greenvolt Next UK, noted: “This is an exciting new partnership for Greenvolt Next as we expand our EPC capabilities, a key component of our business model alongside our commercial and industrial self-consumption solutions. These Infinis solar parks will deliver significant renewable energy capacity, create long-term value for local communities, and contribute to the country’s decarbonisation goals.”

Andrew Leeding, Director of Development & Construction, Infinis, added: “These projects mark an important step in expanding Infinis’ solar portfolio and delivering more renewable electricity to the UK grid. With contracts for difference secured, this provides long term certainty while helping bring forward new renewable capacity. Working with Greenvolt Next brings together strong delivery expertise to help ensure these projects are built efficiently and to a high standard, while supporting local biodiversity and environmental stewardship and contributing to a cleaner, more resilient energy system.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!