Sonnedix signs tailor-made financial product with Endesa

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company, and Endesa have signed a tailor-made financial product covering 262.8 GWh, designed to hedge Sonnedix’s solar photovoltaic generation and battery energy storage system (BESS) positions starting in 2027.

This is the first hybrid product in Sonnedix’s portfolio, marking the beginning of its strategy in integrated energy solutions combining renewable generation and storage.

The transaction covers Sonnedix’s renewable portfolio in Spain and Portugal and will be complemented by its battery storage portfolio, enabling optimised management of the energy produced and offering a flexible supply profile tailored to customer demand.

These types of bespoke hybrid structured products, which integrate renewable generation and storage, are gaining prominence in the energy market as they facilitate a better match between renewable production and consumption, providing greater flexibility, stability, and value to the power system.

The transaction represents a milestone in Sonnedix’s hybridisation strategy, aimed at integrating storage into its renewable asset portfolio to develop advanced energy solutions for large electricity consumers. It also coincides with the commissioning of the company’s first battery storage systems.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, stated: “This agreement with Endesa reflects the evolution of the energy market towards increasingly sophisticated solutions tailored to the real needs of consumers. The integration of renewable generation and storage is key to advancing towards a more flexible, efficient, and future-ready system.”

Gregorio Morales Schmid, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonnedix, added: “This type of tailor-made product represents a step forward in structuring renewable supply. By combining solar generation and storage, we can offer greater predictability in supply, optimise energy management, and generate sustained value for our customers, while also supporting their decarbonisation goals.”

Spain is one of Sonnedix’s strategic markets in Europe. The company has a strong presence in the country and continues to expand its portfolio of renewable projects while developing advanced energy solutions for large industrial and corporate consumers.

The company currently maintains a global portfolio of 12 GW of capacity across 10 countries. Its strategy focuses on the long-term development of renewable projects and the creation of innovative energy products that combine generation, storage, and advanced energy management.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!