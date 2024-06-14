Ameresco celebrates commercial operations at Kupono solar

Ameresco, Inc., a leading cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has announced the commercial operations and dedication ceremony for Kupono Solar. The solar and battery storage facility, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex, is now operational and supporting Hawaiian Electric’s grid on O‘ahu.

The dedication ceremony took place today at the Kupono Solar site in Ewa Beach. Key stakeholders and the community came together to celebrate the critical importance of this landmark project that is contributing to Hawai‘i's clean energy future. The event highlighted the 42 MW photovoltaic solar array and four-hour 42 MW / 168 MWh battery storage facility’s key benefits, including stabilising energy costs, reducing fossil fuel usage, and advancing Hawai‘i's goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2045.

Using 131 acres of Navy land under a long-term lease, Kupono Solar now provides clean, renewable energy to approximately 10 000 homes on O‘ahu while offsetting 50 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions. This initiative paves the way for a diversified portfolio of clean energy solutions, aligning with both the Department of Defense’s and the state’s long-term clean energy goals.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the dedication of Kupono Solar, the largest solar-plus-battery storage facility on O?ahu,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This groundbreaking project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to energy efficiency and renewable energy. I want to mahalo Ameresco and Executive Vice President Nicole Bulgarino, Hawaiian Electric, the US Navy and Assistant Secretary of the Navy Meredith Berger for their dedication to sustainability, because this project showcases their ability to innovate for the benefit of our community and environment. This is a shining example of how we can work together to build a cleaner, greener future for O?ahu.”

Kupono Solar was a collaborative effort, and the dedication ceremony was marked by the presence of so many pivotal contributors who played a significant role in bringing the project to fruition. This included stakeholders from The United States Navy, Hawaiian Electric, as well as elected officials, policy makers, community members and industry partners.

