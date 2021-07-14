Enel Green Power acquires solar portfolio in the US

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2 GW1 portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture (JV) between Dakota Power Partners and Eolian. The 24 development-stage projects, including 450 MW of storage capacity, are located in the mid-atlantic, midwest and western US and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023.

“While momentum continues to build for clean energy in the US, we are accelerating our own growth plans by adding this substantial portfolio of solar projects to our medium-term development pipeline,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enel Green Power North America. “As we enter new markets in the Mid-Atlantic and West, Enel Green Power will integrate our successful community-centered development approach that has enabled us to become one of America’s renewable energy leaders over the last two decades. These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables.”

The 24 projects acquired by Enel Green Power are located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Colorado.

Several of the Mid-Atlantic solar projects included in the transaction will feature paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid as the nation transitions to clean energy. Enel Green Power is a leader in hybrid renewable and storage projects with five such plants currently under construction in Texas – part of 2.3 GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600 MW of battery storage that the company is constructing across the US.

The projects were initiated and development work was performed by Dakota Renewable Energy, a JV between affiliates of Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.

“We’re very happy to work with Enel Green Power North America as they grow their renewable energy portfolio in the US,” said Jay Schoenberger, Dakota’s Co-Founder and Principal. “Under Enel Green Power’s stewardship, this outstanding portfolio of solar farms will produce cost-effective zero-emissions power, create jobs, and deliver major economic benefits to the communities hosting these significant investments.”

1GWdc

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.