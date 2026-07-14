Avantus and Clean Power Alliance (CPA) have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Rexford 2 solar and storage project in Tulare County, California.

The project will deliver a combined 200 MWac of solar generation and 200 MW/800 MWh of battery energy storage to the California grid, enough to power 84 000 Southern California homes with clean, reliable energy.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2027 and become operational in late 2028, with commercial operations under the PPA in May 2029. Avantus plans to own and operate Rexford 2, delivering clean energy to CPA under the agreement and advancing its strategy as an independent power producer (IPP).

Valerie Barros, Executive Vice President of Origination and Energy Markets at Avantus, noted: “California’s energy demand is growing, and we’re proud to develop and operate projects that deliver clean, reliable power. Together with CPA, we will strengthen the grid, bring high-quality jobs and local revenue to Tulare County, and provide affordable renewable energy that helps California meet its clean energy goals.”

CPA Vice President of Power Supply, Lindsay Descagnia, added: “Rexford 2 is a sound investment in California’s clean energy future. This project provides a fixed long-term price, helping protect our customers from energy market volatility while delivering renewable energy and battery storage that can help meet demand when it matters most.”

Rexford 2 is expected to create more than 500 union jobs at peak construction, in addition to permanent local operations roles. The project is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local tax revenue for Tulare County, supporting public services and infrastructure.

Fluence will provide its SmartstackTM battery energy storage solution for the project, utilising domestically-manufactured steel and components.

Avantus is committed to responsible development practices and community partnerships that deliver local benefits. Rexford 2 will be constructed on previously disturbed land, minimising environmental impacts while creating a new economic opportunity for private landowners.

Avantus is advancing a development portfolio across its core markets of California, Nevada, and Arizona comprising 13 GW of solar and 44 GWh of storage. Under its growing IPP strategy, the company is on track to bring 5 GW of system capacity online by 2030, with 788 MW reaching commercial operation and 800 MW under construction by year end.

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