GOLDBECK SOLAR completes construction of the German solar park

GOLDBECK SOLAR has completed construction of the Gornau solar park in Gornau, Germany, on behalf of Münch Energie. The state-of-the-art photovoltaic installation has a total capacity of 60 MWp and spans approximately 40 ha. It will generate around 65 GWh of green electricity annually – enough to cover the energy needs of up to 18 500 households. Additionally, the solar park will save nearly 18 000 tpy of CO2 emissions, making a significant contribution to climate protection and the long-term decarbonisation of the energy sector.

GOLDBECK SOLAR was responsible for the complete project execution – from planning and design through procurement and installation to final grid connection. As part of the infrastructure development, a 31.5 kV cable route over 1 km in length was installed to link the plant to the regional power grid. Following the successful completion of all required technical inspections and commissioning procedures, the solar farm is now officially in operation.

“With the Gornau solar park, we are sending a clear signal for the energy transition – locally rooted, sustainably implemented, and economically viable,” said Tobias Schüßler, COO of GOLDBECK SOLAR. “Projects like this demonstrate how the combination of technical expertise and strong partnerships can drive real progress toward our climate goals while strengthening energy security at the regional level.”

The Gornau project not only reflects GOLDBECK SOLAR’s high standards for quality and environmental responsibility, but also highlights the vital role of collaboration within the renewable energy sector. Its successful realisation underscores the shared commitment of both GOLDBECK SOLAR and Münch Energie to advancing Germany’s renewable energy targets and supporting the broader objectives of the European Green Deal.

