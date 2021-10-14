AEP OnSite Partners delivers solar project in Wisconsin

AEP OnSite Partners, a developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions and subsidiary of American Electric Power, and the city of Barron, Wisconsin, US, have partnered on a solar project to help serve the city’s energy needs. City of Barron Mayor Ron Fladten will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday 21 October at the solar facility to celebrate the project, which is currently delivering clean energy to the community.

AEP OnSite Partners has constructed a 3.6-MW solar field located on approximately 20 acres of land owned by the city of Barron. Barron Municipal Utilities has entered into a power purchase agreement with AEP OnSite Partners, which includes the energy generated by the new solar project.

AEP OnSite Partners owns and operates the solar facility that is expected to provide approximately 8% of the city’s overall power needs, saving millions of Barron Municipal Utilities customers over the anticipated 30-year life of the project. This project will improve the city’s long-term power supply certainty and fuel diversity, while lowering its carbon footprint. AEP OnSite Partners also provides Barron’s other wholesale power supply needs and has committed to delivering cost stability through 2025. AEP OnSite Partners has constructed similar solar facilities in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Spooner, Wisconsin, which helped lower the cost of power in each community.

“We’re proud to provide clean, reliable, and affordable solar energy to power homes and businesses in Barron,” said Greg Hall, Executive Vice President, Energy Supply, AEP. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the city as the owner and operator of this project, which will save customers money while reducing the community’s environmental footprint.”

“We need to be good stewards of the natural resources we have and are pleased to say that clean, low-cost renewable energy is flowing through the city’s power grid,” said Mayor Fladten.

