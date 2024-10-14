Ørsted completes combined solar and storage project

Ørsted has celebrated the official commissioning of the Eleven Mile Solar Centre in Pinal County near Phoenix, Arizona, US. The 300 MW solar farm and 300 MW/1200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) have the capacity to produce enough energy to power 65 000 homes and store 1200 MWh of power daily.

The Eleven Mile Solar Centre is to provide power to businesses, homes, and Meta’s planned data centre in Mesa, Arizona.

“Solar energy paired with battery energy storage will be critical to the reliable delivery of power as the demand for electricity grows,” said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted. He continued: “We’re thrilled to have completed our first project in Arizona and added a valuable asset to our US portfolio, which will help meet the growing demand of the state and region with reliable, clean energy.”

“The Eleven Mile Solar Centre represents a significant investment in southern Arizona and support for our state’s growing energy needs,” added Arizona Corporate Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson. She stated: “The Eleven Mile project exemplifies how clean energy can help us diversify our resources while ensuring reliability for the local grid.”

With Eleven Mile Solar Centre, Ørsted now has 5.6 GW of onshore renewables in operation globally.

