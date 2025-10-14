Levanta Renewables secures 166 MWp solar project

Levanta Renewables – Southeast Asia’s leading renewable energy platform, backed by Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure across growth markets – has secured the development of a solar and storage project in the Visayas under the Philippines’ fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4).

Spanning approximately 155 hectares, the project will feature a 166 MWp ground-mounted solar farm integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS). With a planned capacity of 175 MWac and an estimated average capacity factor of 43%, it represents a major capital investment aimed at accelerating the Philippines’ clean energy transition. The total investment outlay is estimated at approximately PHP5 billion.

Once operational, the project is expected to reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels and avoid over 200 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions. Additionally, the project will provide direct benefits to host communities through ER 1-94 programmes, generate tax revenues, create direct and indirect employment opportunities, and support regional economic growth through long-term community development and social responsibility initiatives.

Pramod Singh, CEO of Levanta Renewables, commented: “Securing the solar and storage power project in the Visayas is a major milestone for Levanta as we scale our presence in the Philippines. This project underscores our commitment to enabling Southeast Asia’s energy transition through high-impact partnerships and commercially viable clean energy solutions.”

Pankaj Sakhuja, Chief Investment Officer, Levanta Renewables, added: “This investment reflects our strategy to deliver bankable, utility scale renewable projects with strong long-term fundamentals. The integration of battery storage enhances the project’s value, while contributing to the country’s broader decarbonisation and energy security goals.”

Ravi Chandran, Head of Philippines Task Force, Levanta Renewables, concluded: “The securing of this project is the result of strong co-ordination with our partners, government agencies, and local stakeholders. We are focused on delivering this project to the highest standards while creating tangible benefits for the community and the broader region.”

The project is poised to support the Philippines’ national target of securing a 35% renewable energy share by 2030 and contribute to the build-up of additional clean energy capacity over the next six years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!