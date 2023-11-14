ABB and Voltalia power up mine with solar in Mauritania

ABB Electrification is powering up a new mining plant in West Africa looking to significantly reduce emissions via the use of renewable energy.

Tasiast 24k in Mauritania, operated by Canadian gold/silver giant Kinross, has recently increased capacity to 24 000 tpd of gold while reducing costs. To help meet their sustainability targets an integrated photovoltaics (PV) solar plant has been finalised – with power generation capacity of 34 MW and a battery system of 18 MW – to provide around 20% of the site’s power.

The Tasiast solar project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 530 kt over the life of the mine, which could save approximately 180 million l of fuel over the same period. The new scheme is also contributing to the Government of Mauritania’s GHG reduction targets in the country.

Long standing ABB partner Voltalia, based in Portugal, was tasked with the systems integration and value chain of the new project. Despite already being covered for protection relays, IED and energy meters, the main MV switchgear required integration in the Low Voltage Compartment (LVC) and interoperability with other devices from different manufacturers, so that all components operated in conjunction, complementing each other functions and meeting all customer demands.

Subsequently, ABB specified 15 SF6-free and robust UniGear ZS2 air insulated switchgear panels. These offer additional benefits such as a smaller footprint, easy maintenance and assembly, plus withdrawable voltage transformer. The solution also included 13 of ABB’s market leading VD4 vacuum circuit breakers – there are more than 2 million in active operation globally – which minimise maintenance and costly downtime, increase safety and provide primary and secondary protection guarantees.

“Working with ABB on the Tasiast solar project was again a good experience. ABB's technical expertise played a key role in achieving our objectives for this project. Working alongside a committed partner like ABB reinforces our belief that collaboration can bring about real change,” said Jeremy Martin, Project Manager at Voltalia SA.

Crucially, ABB technology manages compact dimensions free of SF6 insulating gas in the switchgear or the circuit breaker – without compromising performance, safety or reliability – which was a key differentiator for both Voltalia and Kinross.

With the relays taking up significant space and having to be fitted within the confines of the LVC door, without interfering with the wiring and other components, the ZS2’s footprint flexibility proved ideal. For extra features protection, ABB also integrated two relays in one panel and the Relion RED615, with its superior line differential protection and control for incomer units, complemented the functionality required and fitted in the tight LVC door front access.

“The mining industry is committed to reducing its emissions and integrating more renewable energy sources, so it was great to be involved in this innovative project, which uses our space-saving and SF6-free switchgear and circuit breakers to help provide continuous power supply for the new solar plant to operates at peak levels,” added Nuno Nunes, Sales Manager at ABB Portugal.

