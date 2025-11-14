Greencells and ESB expand the Irish Drombeg solar farm

Greencells, one of Europe’s leading EPC service providers for utility scale solar power plants, has signed the contract for Drombeg Phase 2 (63.88 MW) with Electricity Supply Board (ESB), Ireland’s leading energy provider.

The agreement marks the continuation of a collaboration between the two companies and expands the total capacity of the Drombeg site to 136.88 MWp, making it one of the largest solar parks in Ireland.

ESB, one of Ireland’s largest state-owned utilities, plays a central role in the country’s energy transition and continues to expand its renewable generation portfolio. With Drombeg Phase 2, the company is further advancing its solar capacity as part of its long-term decarbonisation strategy.

Fabian Herr, CEO of Greencells Group, commented: “We are proud to be selected again as turnkey EPC contractor by ESB and to contribute to Ireland’s ambitious renewable energy goals. The Drombeg project showcases the strength of our partnership and our capability to deliver complex, multi-phase projects efficiently and to the highest standards.”

Ireland’s renewable energy market is growing rapidly, supported by strong government targets and increasing investor interest. With its expanding footprint and long-term partnerships with major utilities like ESB, Greencells continues to strengthen its position as a leading EPC partner in the European solar market.

