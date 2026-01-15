WFW advises Encavis on Aragón portfolio acquisition

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised Encavis on the €135 million project financing regarding its acquisition of the Aragón portfolio, on which WFW also advised. Located in northern Spain, the 199 MW Aragón portfolio comprises three wind farms with a combined output of approximately 142 MW and two photovoltaic (PV) plants totalling 57 MW.

Encavis is one of Europe’s leading producers of electricity from renewable energy. It operates a diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks and battery storage systems across 13 European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

The cross-border WFW Energy team that advised Encavis was led by Hamburg Project & Structured Finance Partner, Sven Fretthold, and WFW Global Energy Sector Head – Europe & Americas and Madrid Corporate Partner, María Pilar García Guijarro. They were supported by Senior Associates, Antonio Cáneva, Javier Ruffín, Pilar Rozas, in Mdarid and Associate, Finja Schmale, in Hamburg.

Sven commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Encavis. Following on from our Madrid team advising them on the acquisition of the Aragón portfolio, we have now represented the company in the due diligence and negotiation of its project financing. This ongoing collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment across WFW’s international network to deliver for our clients on complex renewable energy projects.”

