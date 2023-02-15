Ilmatar plans a 40 MWp solar farm in Finland

Plans to build an industrial-size solar farm with a total rated capacity of approximately 40 MWp are underway at Pöytyä municipality in southwestern Finland. The farm will produce an estimated 40 GWh/y of electricity, corresponding to the consumption of approximately 2000 houses. The development area totals approximately 60 ha.

Ilmatar and the municipality of Pöytyä are planning an industrial-size solar farm in the area of Ortenoja. The plan is to start production with a total rated capacity of 40 MWp and annual production of 40 GWh as early as 2024.

“In terms of constructability, the location appears to be excellent because most of it is flat land with open field areas where the sun shines unobstructed. The location is also great in terms of connection to an electric power network, because power lines are in place already and no lengthy underground cabling is therefore needed,” said Ilmatar’s Project Developer, Elviira Ritari.

Once production commences, the solar farm will generate property tax income in tens of thousands of euros to the municipality of Pöytyä. In addition, the municipality will significantly improve its carbon balance.

“If the Pöytyä farm is constructed in the planned 40 MWp capacity in an area of 60 ha. and produces, conservatively estimated, 35 GWh of electricity annually, the carbon dioxide emissions would be reduced by approximately 3000 tpy of CO 2 . The figure includes the impact of felled trees,” said Antti Tiri, Solar Business Development Manager at Ilmatar.

Ilmatar has been developing the project with its partner network from the very beginning. Next, Ilmatar plans to apply for the permits required to build the solar farm and to complete any necessary investigations into the matter.

Once the investment decision is made, Ilmatar constructs the farm and retains its ownership for the entirety of its lifecycle of up to 40 years. Ilmatar applies this strategy to the production of onshore and offshore wind power as well as solar power. In addition to making its business sustainable, Ilmatar wants to be a responsible and accountable actor with a local presence at its project locations.

Pöytyä’s Mayor, Mika Joki, sees the vast potential of solar power. Joki states: “Finland’s energy self-sufficiency is important to us all. I believe that industrial-size solar farms are a great way to improve our energy self-sufficiency quickly and sustainably. Municipalities should pay even more attention to climate issues and also to the opportunities offered by the green transition. In my opinion, Pöytyä should be closely involved in this development.”

