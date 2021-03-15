Sunseap signs solar energy agreement with Amazon

Sunseap Group, a Singaporean solar energy provider, has signed a long-term agreement with Amazon to export 62 MWp of clean energy to the national grid, helping Amazon meet its sustainability goals.

Sunseap was awarded one of the two contracts under JTC's SolarLand Phase 3 tender in 2020, part of JTC's efforts to make industrial estates more environmentally friendly. As part of the contract, Sunseap will install the solar systems on an estimated 40 ha. of temporary vacant land across Singapore. Unlike conventional fixed designs, these systems are designed to be modular and flexible, and can be redeployed when the land is needed for other uses. When completed in 2022, they will be some of the largest aggregated mobile solar systems designed and installed in Singapore.

The 62MWp generated from the solar systems will amount to 80GWh/yr of clean energy. 100% of the renewable energy generated by the plant will be supplied to Amazon, helping Amazon meet its commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030, a goal that the company is on path to reach by 2025.

Sunseap is one of the largest and most established players in the solar energy industry in the region, with a pipeline of projects in Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, China, Taiwan and Cambodia.

