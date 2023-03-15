ArcVera provides independent engineering in support of Onward’s 1.2 GW solar portfolio acquisition

Long-known for its wind energy technical leadership, ArcVera is rapidly expanding its activities in the solar space through independent engineering (IE) services to support transactions from development to operational facilities.

“The solar services segment is rapidly expanding at ArcVera and, with that, increasing market demand for reliable, independent engineering services,” explained David Simkins, Director of Business Development-Global. “There is a strong need for qualified independent engineering teams who have the expertise to manage the myriad details of technical due diligence required at deal-flow pace,” said Simkins.

The ArcVera team provided technical advisory and IE services for Onward Energy’s acquisition and financing of the approximately 1.2 GW Global Atlantic solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio. The project transaction successfully closed in January 2023.

“This was a massive, operating utility scale solar portfolio requiring technical due diligence of seller’s IE reports, designs, equipment, operations and maintenance, historical performance, warranties, budgets, financial models, offtake arrangements, and other parameters,” commented Kevin Lichtenstein, ArcVera’s Director, Solar & Storage Global.

At its foundation, ArcVera Renewables has wind energy analysis expertise with a strong focus on data quality and mesoscale modelling. This same focus is applied to solar analysis, ensuring ArcVera clients get results through proven methodologies.

In the solar sector, ArcVera has a growing list of clients seeking high-quality independent engineering services. “As technical advisors, our team is gaining a reputation for being thorough in our due diligence, leaving no stone unturned,” stated Lichtenstein.

“Over the last few years, we have had the opportunity to work with the ArcVera team on both wind and solar M&A activities, and their ability to consistently deliver an excellent quality work product in a timely manner is a crucial component of our ongoing success,” shared Darren Weiss, Onward Energy’s Senior Director of Engineering.

With the recent Inflation Reduction Act legislation, ArcVera anticipates a significant increase in demand for quality technical due diligence. ArcVera is aggressively growing its technical expertise through strategic staff hiring to fulfil the industry need and continues to press its awareness in the global marketplace.

“The renewable energy industry has to take the time and effort to ‘cross the t’s and dot the i’s’ in this time of immense growth. Like our wind team, our solar team focuses all its technical services on getting it right. We advise our clients early in the development process to make advantageous decision,” added Lichtenstein. “The earlier we get involved in a project or portfolio’s development, the sooner we can impact its success.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.