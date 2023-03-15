Lightsource bp’s Burnhope solar project approved by council

Durham County Council has voted to approve Lightsource bp’s Burnhope solar project. The project will generate up to 49.9 MW of renewable energy to power 13 800 homes a year, and remove the same amount of CO 2 emissions as taking 7900 cars off the road per year.

The Burnhope solar project has been carefully designed to deliver benefits that go beyond just renewable energy. Lightsource bp went through an iterative design process, informed through environmental surveys and assessments, and consultation with the local community and environmental organisations, where the company adjusted their plans based on feedback. The company created a buffer area of 8 ha., which will be planted to enhance biodiversity and provide good quality habitat for local species. A bespoke planting plan has been designed to provide natural screening and will also enhance the local habitats across the site. The majority of the land under this project was previously an open-cast coal mine, so has never been suitable for productive arable farming, and security issues have meant that grazing sheep on the land has been difficult. When the solar project is in place, the secure fencing and site design will provide a safe, sheltered space for sheep to graze and for biodiversity to flourish, meaning that the solar farm will support the rural economy and boost biodiversity, as well as contribute to achieving net zero and energy security.

Utility scale solar projects have an important part to play in enabling utilities and businesses to decarbonise, in pursuit of the government’s target of achieving net zero by 2050. In fact, recent reports by the International Energy Agency state that by 2027, solar will overtake other energy sources in terms of capacity, demonstrating how key the renewable industry will be in the global low carbon transition.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.