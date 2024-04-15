PPC Group and MYTILINEOS partner up on 2 GW PV portfolio

PPC Group and MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals announce that they have signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement (CFA) for the development and construction of a portfolio of solar projects up to 2000 MW in Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania. The value of the deal is estimated at up to €2 billion and is expected to be implemented over the next three years.

Specifically, the agreement refers to approximately 90 solar projects owned by MYTILINEOS in Italy (503 MW), Romania (516 MW), Bulgaria (500 MW) and Croatia (445 MW) which are at various stages of development. Under the agreement MYTILINEOS will undertake the development and construction of these projects, which will then be acquired by PPC Group upon completion of their connection to the electricity grid of the aforementioned countries.

MYTILINEOS' track record in implementing complex RES projects internationally has been a catalyst for PPC's confidence in the cooperation of the parties and serves as a guarantee for the successful implementation of the agreement.

The framework agreement between the two parties is a landmark for the leading role that Greek companies can play in the wider region and Europe's energy security. The agreement is also an important milestone for the energy transition,with the green energy projects developed under the contract expected to provide power for 320 000 households and displace 3.4 million t of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.