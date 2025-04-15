European Energy to construct second hybrid renewable energy park in Sweden

Following the completion of Sweden’s first large scale hybrid park combining wind and solar power in Skåramåla, European Energy has decided to move forward with the development of a second hybrid facility. The new project will be located in Grevekulla, Ydre municipality, where construction of a solar park adjacent to the existing wind park is scheduled to begin within three weeks.

The co-location of wind and solar power in the same area allows for more efficient use of both land and grid infrastructure. Due to the complementary production profiles of wind and solar technologies, the hybrid setup supports a more stable and balanced energy output, contributing to a more efficient utilisation of the grid connection.

“The combination of wind and solar power in the same area demonstrates European Energy’s ability to think innovatively and optimise renewable energy deployment,” said Peter Braun, Country Manager at European Energy in Sweden.

“By co-locating, we make better use of the grid, balance production throughout the day and across seasons, and reduce the environmental footprint of new renewable generation.”

The existing wind park in Grevekulla comprises six turbines with a combined capacity of 36 MW. The planned solar park will add a capacity of 38 MWp, bringing the total expected annual production to a level equivalent to the household electricity consumption of approximately 28 000 homes.

The development of the solar park follows consultations with local stakeholders and an environmental impact assessment, which identified low ecological values at the site. The County Administrative Board has granted approval, confirming the suitability of the location for solar energy generation. The solar installation will consist of 61 776 panels across just over 40 ha.

Thorvald Spanggaard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development at European Energy, added: “Hybrid parks are a strategic priority for European Energy. By combining technologies, we can accelerate the energy transition while supporting grid stability and maximising land efficiency. The decision to invest in Grevekulla reflects our long-term commitment to expanding renewable energy capacity in Sweden.”

The hybrid park is expected to be fully operational during 2026. In addition to contributing to Sweden’s renewable energy supply and supporting long-term energy security, the project will also generate local value through the involvement of regional contractors for preparatory works.

