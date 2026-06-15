METLEN to deliver new UK solar projects through Elgin partnership

METLEN continues to strengthen its collaborations in the UK, as it will deliver new solar parks to Elgin across the country with a combined capacity of 112.5 MW.

The projects underscore both companies’ commitment to advancing renewable energy deployment and supporting the UK’s clean energy ambitions.

The 61.9 MW Thorpe project in Staffordshire and the Aston Flamville solar park in Leicestershire, with a capacity of 26.2 MW, are the latest additions to the partnership, following the previously announced 24.5 MW Maes Mawr solar park in Wales.

METLEN has undertaken the design and execution of the projects, as well as initial operations and maintenance, acting as an integrated turnkey partner.

Once operational, the three projects are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power 48 000 households per year, while offsetting around 16 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

METLEN has been active in the UK for more than a decade, delivering utility scale solar power and energy storage projects, including hybrid ones, on time and on budget. To date, the company has completed or is currently constructing approximately 90 renewable energy projects across the UK and Ireland, representing over 2 GW of installed solar capacity, more than 1 GWh of battery storage and hybrid solar/storage projects of 137 MW/391 MWh.

This includes flagship developments such as the 373 MW Cleve Hill solar park in Kent – the largest of its kind in the UK at the time of completion – as well as the 400 MW Longfield solar farm, one of the largest consented solar projects in the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!