Copec acquires La Huella photovoltaic park in Chile

Copec has acquired the La Huella photovoltaic (PV) park from Clean Capital Energy (CCE), adding its second large scale renewable energy generation asset to its portfolio.

The plant is located in the municipality of La Higuera, Coquimbo Region, Chile, one of the areas with the highest solar radiation on the planet.

The Huella solar plant is now operational and has an installed capacity of 87 MWp, with an estimated annual generation of 200 GWh, enough to supply the electricity consumption of approximately 90 000 Chilean homes. It also prevents the emission of approximately 155 000 tpy of CO 2 .

Additionally, Copec plans to incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) into La Huella, which will allow the storage of energy generated during peak solar radiation hours to deliver it to the National Electric System during periods of high demand, providing greater flexibility and efficiency to the grid.

In total, it has more than 216 000 high-efficiency solar panels, equipped with single-axis tracking technology, which allows them to follow the sun’s movement to optimise energy generation. It also has a step-up substation that allows the energy to be fed directly into the National Electric System.

This investment is part of Copec’s strategy to develop an integrated portfolio of energy solutions to support its customers in the energy transition. Copec Flux will operate the park, while Copec EMOAC will market the generated energy.

Arturo Natho, CEO of Copec, commented: “At Copec, we understand that the energy transition requires long-term investments that allow us to develop infrastructure capable of responding to the challenges of the present and the future. With the acquisition of La Huella, our second large scale solar park, we have reached a portfolio of 355 MWp of installed renewable generation capacity, consolidating the development of our own assets to support the energy solutions we offer.”

The new park joins Granja Solar, a 123 MWp PV plant located in the municipality of Pozo Almonte, Tarapacá Region, which Copec acquired in 2024. Subsequently, the company, together with Transelec, developed a BESS for that plant using batteries with a power of 105 MW and a capacity of 420 MWh.

These assets are complemented by Copec Flux’s portfolio of 23 distributed generation projects (PMGD), bringing the company’s total installed capacity of 355 MWp in its own solar generation assets. This portfolio is further enhanced by the distributed generation projects that Copec develops under the ESCO model for industrial clients throughout Chile.

This capacity is also complemented by renewable energy supply contracts signed by Copec with energy giants such as Atlas Renewable Energy and Grenergy, which expand Copec’s range of solutions through solar generation and energy storage projects.

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