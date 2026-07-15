Lockhart Solar PV IV project reaches commercial operations

Terra-Gen, one of the largest independent, integrated renewable energy producers in the US, jointly owned by Masdar and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has announced that its Lockhart Solar PV IV project has reached commercial operations.

The 80 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in San Bernardino County expands Terra-Gen’s renewable energy portfolio in California and will provide enough electricity to power approximately 40 000 homes and businesses annually through a long-term power purchase agreement with a California load-serving entity.

John O’Connor, CEO of Terra-Gen, responded: “We are excited to bring the Lockhart IV project online and continue investing in projects that help meet the growing electricity demand and create economic, social, and environmental positive impact. With more than 15 GW of projects in our development pipeline, we are well positioned to continue delivering reliable, sustainable energy at scale that can help satisfy the energy needs of today and tomorrow.”

Construction of the Lockhart IV project created more than 220 jobs at peak activity, and crews completed over 122 000 work hours with no lost-time incidents. Cupertino Electric served as the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.

The Lockhart IV project is the final phase of the Lockhart Solar and Storage facility. With all four phases now operational, the facility has a total capacity of 365 MW of solar generation and 173.7 MW of battery storage, enough to meet the annual needs of more than 350 000 homes and businesses.

Situated on approximately 4000 acres of private land, the complete Lockhart Solar and Storage operational facility includes nearly 1 million solar modules and 248 battery enclosures. The project utilises the existing gen-tie line connecting to Southern California Edison’s Kramer Junction Substation.

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