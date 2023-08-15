Renewable Connections gets green light for Codrington Solar Farm

South Gloucestershire Council has given consent to 18.75MW solar north-east of Bristol, that once operational will generate enough power for up to 4,400 homes. Codrington Solar Farm comes with a package of landscape, ecological and biodiversity benefits and has a community benefit fund of £37,000.

Renewable Connections, one of the UK’s leading solar and battery developers, submitted the application to the Council in October 2022, having undertaken consultation with the community earlier that year. Codrington Solar Farm was approved by delegated powers in August 2023 following a recommendation for approval by South Gloucestershire Council.

South Gloucestershire Council declared a climate emergency in May 2019 and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. The Council has stated a commitment to target 6% of the energy the area uses to be provided by locally based renewables by 2028 and 25% by 2036.

“We are delighted to have received approval for Codrington Solar Farm,” said John Leith, Development Director at Renewable Connections. “Councils such as South Gloucestershire understand that urgent action is required to limit the environmental impacts produced by the climate crisis and many have now declared their own climate emergency.

“There are significant benefits to this scheme, aside from the obvious low carbon, home-grown energy it will deliver. The solar farm has been designed to allow a raft of landscape, ecological and biodiversity benefits,” he added. “This includes barn owl boxes, bird nesting boxes, beehives, log piles and restoration of traditional field boundaries. Land between and beneath the panels will be used for biodiversity enhancements and seasonal grazing. Existing hedgerows surrounding the site will be bolstered with additional hedgerow and tree planting. The new hedgerows will deliver biodiversity enhancements by providing green ecological corridors and generally the site would enhance or provide new habitats for a wide range of insects, birds and animals.”

Construction of the solar farm is expected to commence in early 2025 and will involve the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels, which convert sunlight directly into renewable electricity.

