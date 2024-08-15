European Energy to construct two solar farms in Poland with financing from mBank

Two new solar farms will be constructed in Poland after an agreement between European Energy and mBank.

The two solar farms are located in Pomerania and West Pomerania and will have a total capacity of 70 MW. Lobez PV farm will have a capacity of 16 MW, and Debnica Kaszubska will have a capacity of 54.2 MW. The solar farms have entered construction phase and are expected to be completed in 4Q24.

“Having an agreement with mBank allows us to secure these two new solar farms in Poland and will play a crucial role in the renewable energy buildout in Poland,” said Olga Sypula, Country Manager in Poland for European Energy.

When the two solar farms will be completed, European Energy will reach 200 MW of operating capacity of renewable energy in Poland.

The total amount of financing that mBank will provide for the two solar farms is €33.3 million. The production of renewable energy from the two solar farms will be 67 GWh annually which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 17 600 European households.

“We are proud to support this significant renewable energy build-out with European Energy. The agreement with them reflects our dedication to finance initiatives that promote sustainability and environmental sustainability,” added Michal Popiolek, Managing Director Global and Investment Banking in mBank.

